Bypoll: Liquor Shops to Remain Closed in Jubilee Hill

Telangana
8 Nov 2025 6:17 PM IST

The liquor shops would also remain closed from 6 am on November 14 to 6 am on November 15: Police

While the Maharashtra government is planning to bring in an Act banning naming of liquor shops after gods and goddesses, there is no such proposal to bring in a similar Act in Telangana. (Representational image)
The Hyderabad police ordered closure of all liquor shops and hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling liquor, within the limits of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police ordered closure of all liquor shops and hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling liquor, within the limits of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency from 6 pm on November 9 to 6 pm on November 11 in connection with bypoll.

These establishments would also remain closed from 6 am on November 14 to 6 am on November 15.

Non proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants etc., and hotels run by anyone even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, shall also not be permitted to serve liquor on these days, in connection with polling and counting of votes, according to police notification.


