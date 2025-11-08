Bypoll: Liquor Shops to Remain Closed in Jubilee Hill

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police ordered closure of all liquor shops and hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling liquor, within the limits of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency from 6 pm on November 9 to 6 pm on November 11 in connection with bypoll.

These establishments would also remain closed from 6 am on November 14 to 6 am on November 15.

Non proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants etc., and hotels run by anyone even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, shall also not be permitted to serve liquor on these days, in connection with polling and counting of votes, according to police notification.