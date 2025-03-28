BYD investment: KTR’s credit claim sparks social media backlash

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) found himself at the centre of a social media storm after claiming credit for BYD’s potential $10 billion investment in the state. Citing the BRS government’s EV & ESS policy and their 2022-23 negotiations, he hailed it as the "fruition of a long-term plan."

But netizens weren’t convinced. Many questioned the timing, accusing KTR of a familiar pattern—claiming credit for successes while blaming others for failures. His post, which also took a jab at the Central government for “relaxing rules against Chinese investments,” quickly turned into a political battleground.

Finally! Another long term plan coming to fruition The 10 billion dollar investment proposal of BYD & Olectra that was negotiated and agreed upon, way back in 2022-23, was stalled due to foreign policy decision at the Union Govt Am glad that the investment is through now due to…





Social media users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with sharp retorts:





@kattarcongresii fired back:

"You talk as if every investment coming to the state is your doing. If something good happens, you take credit. If something bad happens, you blame Congress. What is this nonsense? Like a bunch of dogs barking at a village wedding, you now claim BYD came because of you? What are you, a PR dog, KTR?"





@pinkutalks questioned:

"After Congress came to power, 0 Road Tax and EV-friendly policies were introduced. So how is BRS taking credit?"





@nikhil_09 didn’t hold back:

"You only show up when there’s credit to steal, don’t you? Had it been the BRS government, you would have forced them to buy electoral bonds."





@guzman0753 mocked:

"He’s always first in line when it comes to gobbling up credit."





@VinodErramsety raised a key question:

"KTR garu, why do we only see positive tweets when BRS can take credit? If others bring investments, why stay silent or downplay them? If we truly care about Hyderabad, shouldn’t we appreciate every good investment, no matter who is in power? Or is development only worth celebrating when BRS does it?"





@msk_tweetzz took a dig:

"Brother, do you have to gobble up credit for everything?"





@OutOfContxtMega joked:

"Stealing credit again? You’re worse than Dhoni fans!"





@tombrady535f asked bluntly:

"Genuine question, brother—if something good happens, your party takes credit. If something bad happens, you blame another party. Before 2014, you took credit for everything, but when questioned, you blamed Congress. Recheck yourself and correct it."