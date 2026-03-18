Buzzworks Leases 500 Seats In Mindspace Business Park To Mycomplianceoffice

Hyderabad: Brigade Group’s managed workspace provider BuzzWorks has announced the lease of 550 seats in its Mindspace Business Park, Hyderabad premises to Dublin-based MyComplianceOffice (MCO), a regulatory and compliance technology company.

This is MCO’s largest office space in India and will house product engineering and management, global operations, and AI-enabled compliance technology initiatives, and others, a release said.

With this signing, BuzzWorks total leased office space in Hyderabad currently stands at 1.1 lakh sq. ft. “As a preferred destination for global technology enterprises seeking to establish and scale their India operations, Hyderabad continues to remain a key market for us,” said Siddharth Verma, business head, BuzzWorks India.

“The establishment of our India entity in 2023 has been a significant step in our journey, and in just two years, our Hyderabad office has grown to become our largest globally. As we continue to scale our team further over the coming year, India will remain central to our innovation and growth strategy,” said Bapiraju Nandury, managing director and VP, MCO.