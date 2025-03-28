Businessman loses Rs. 4.12 lakh in cyber fraud

Hyderbad:A case registered with Rachakonda cybercrime unit by a 42-year-old businessman, who had lost Rs.4,12,903 after clicking on a malicious link. He then noticed suspicious apps on his phone, which he had never installed.

The victim, a resident of Meerpet, approached the sleuths after noticing 11 messages of transactions ranging between Rs.249 and Rs.1.4 lakhs through his RBL credit card.

A cybercrime wing officer said, "With the bunch of mobile numbers they contain, they'll keep hitting till they succeed. The cyber criminals send links, including some jackpot or government schemes."

A senior official also added that recently the department of telecommunications (DoT) had initiated a cybercrime awareness ringtone that had to be played while making calls.

CCCU recover and refund over Rs. 9.5 lakh to cyber fraud victim

Hyderabad: The city cybercrime unit (CCCU) on Thursday helped a 32-year-old cyber fraud victim recover`9,50,531. According to cybercrimes DCP Dara Kavitha, the victim, a businessman was cheated under the pretext of business.

The gangsters managed to convince the victim, making him transfer the amount to their bank accounts, Kavitha said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the CCCU under the IT Act and BNS and initiated investigation. A special team, headed by inspector K. Prasada Rao, apprehended the accused at Sector-7, Dwaraka, New Delhi.

Man held for assaulting police officials

Hyderabad: Vanasthalipuram police arrested a man and produced him before the court following an altercation with police officers over consumption of alcohol in public here on Sunday.

The accused, L. Yeshwanth Reddy, a resident of Meerpet, was spotted consuming alcohol in a public place in Mallikarjuna nagar colony by patrolling teams.

When the police personnel asked Reddy to stop drinking, he turned violent and physically attacked the officers on duty.

When he was taken to the police station, he continued to verbally abuse the officers. Following his arrest, Reddy was produced before the Hayathnagar court.

Two get RI for harassing girl, attacking kin

Hyderabad: Judge M.K. Padmavathi if the fast-track Special Pocso Court in LB Nagar convicted two men for harassing a minor girl and assaulting her and her mother in Maharajpet village, Shankarpally mandal, in 2017. The court sentenced Chevella Bhaskar, 28, to one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a `2,000 fine, while Badri Ramchandraiah, 38, received two years of RI and an `8,000 fine. The court also awarded `50,000 as compensation to the victim.

A case was registered in December 2017 at Shankarpally police station. According to the complaint of the victim, the accused allegedly used abusive language, physically assaulted the victim and her mother, and outraged her modesty. Based on the complaint, a worker came to her house to pay the wage amount, while the accused Chevella Bhaskar, who came there, used filthy language when the victim refused to provide food. In the meantime, Ramchandraiah arrived, grabbed the victim’s hand and made inappropriate remarks. Furthermore, he beat the victim and her mother.

Mokila police said that the accused later attempted to intimidate the victim and her mother into withdrawing the case, but they stood firm and pursued justice. The duo was booked under the IPC and Pocso Act.

Youth beaten to death over car loan repayment in Domakonda

Kamareddy: A financial dispute over car loan repayments resulted in the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man at Chinthamanpally village in Domakonda mandal on Thursday. The victim was identified as Eraboyina Ramesh, a resident of Muthyampet village in Domakonda mandal.

According to police sources, Ramesh had sold his car a few months ago to Palle Pochaiah from Chinthamanpally village, receiving partial payment and requesting Pochaiah to continue paying the remaining EMIs to a private finance company. However, Pochaiah allegedly failed to pay these EMIs, leading the finance company to pressure Ramesh for payment.

After repeated unsuccessful attempts to persuade Pochaiah, Ramesh arrived at Pochaiah’s residence on Thursday intending to reclaim the car, triggering a heated argument between the two. During the altercation, Pochaiah and local brick kiln workers allegedly tied Ramesh to a tree and severely beat him.

Villagers informed the Domakonda police about the incident, while Ramesh's family members rushed to the spot and took him to the Government General Hospital in Kamareddy, where doctors declared him dead due to severe injuries.

Domakonda police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation into the incident.

Drunk driver gets RI for woman’s death

Hyderabad: The Principal District Judge-I Court in LB Nagar on Thursday sentenced an autorickshaw driver to one-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for causing the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child by driving negligently while intoxicated. The court also imposed a fine of `500.

The accused, Oruganti Subash, 43, a resident of Kuntloor village in Hayathnagar, Rangareddy district, was convicted for culpable homicide and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code.

The incident occurred in 2017 in the Hayathnagar police station area when Subash, under the influence of alcohol, recklessly drove his autorickshaw and hit a couple crossing the road. The pregnant woman and her unborn child died due to injuries. Additional public prosecutor K.V. Beena presented the arguments in the case.

Men booked for brandishing arms

Banjara Hills, police on Thursday registered an Arms Act case against unidentified persons who were brandishing a fire arm while travelling in an open top jeep. The case was booked after police saw a video of the incident on Banjara Hills Road No. 1.

The video showed the culprits shouting and threatening passersby and commuters, a police officer said. The accused have been reportedly identified through the vehicle registration number and detained for questioning, police sources disclosed.

Three arrested for IPL betting

Hyderabad: The south zone task force and Chikkadpally police arrested three persons for organising betting on the ongoing IPL cricket matches and seized `2.48 lakh from them. Mohd Firasath Ali, Nitin Kumar and Vikas Agarwal were found providing user IDs and passwords for betting, said task force additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao. The trio revealed they had secured the user IDs from Pawan of Jaipur, Rajasthan, who is absconding.

Young woman ends life in rented house

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman, assistant manager in a private bank, died by suicide in her rented house, SR Nagar police said. It was suspected that a failed love affair was behind the suicide.

SR Nagar sub-inspector R. Raju said the victim, Perumala Sasikala of Nandyal, was living along with a roommate for the past five months. Police were alerted to the suicide by the roommate.

Doctor dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old doctor died allegedly by suicide over personal issues near the Bolaram railway station, within the Kachiguda GRP station limits on Wednesday night.

According to GRP inspector R. Yellappa, the deceased has been identified as Dr Purohit Kishore Prakashmal, 34, who was working at a basti dawakhana in Alwal and was a resident of Pradhampuri Colony in Kapra, along with his sisters. Their parents live in Gujarat.

The incident occurred between Cavalry Barracks and Bolaram railway stations. The locomotive pilot’s efforts to stop the train on seeing him on the tracks failed.

The GRP registered a case and shifted the body to the Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination.

Digitally arrested retired teacher loses Rs.19 lakh

Hyderabad: In yet another digital arrest registered with Rachakonda cybercrime wing, a retired 65-year-old man became a victim and lost Rs.19 lakh. The fraudsters posed as CID officers and harassed him with video calls stating that his phone number had been linked to illegal activities and they had registered a case against him.

The victim, Krishnaiah (name changed) was terrified by the fake CID officers’ threats. They demanded that he pay for processing his bail application and avoid arrest. They charged that large sums of money had been transferred to a Canara Bank account under his name.

Krishnaiah revealed later, “It all happened so suddenly. I’m still in shock and can't fully understand how I ended up in this situation.”

The victim is a 65-year-old teacher from Mansoorabad, LB Nagar.

Sultan, a cyber-researcher, explained to Deccan Chronicle, “These criminals use advanced psychological tactics to take advantage of people’s fear and confusion. The scammers prey on the natural fear of getting into trouble with the police. They know that most people are intimidated by law enforcement and they are easy targets.”

He added, “When purchasing a SIM card, we typically go to a store and provide our identification for registration. However, in some cases, street vendors also sell SIM cards, which can lead to serious security issues, as fraudsters may use your ID to register multiple SIM cards in your name. To combat this, the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) portal was created. The portal will provide information on how many SIM cards are linked to your Aadhaar card, allowing you to identify any fraudulent connections and take action.”

Over Rs.20 lakh worth ornaments recovered from burglar after his arrest

Hyderabad: Bachupally police apprehended a house burglar and recovered 25 tolas of gold jewellery and 15 tolas of silver ornaments, all valued at around Rs.20 lakh, from his possession.

According to Balanagar DCP K. Suresh, the 34-year-old accused has been identified as Mohammed Nasar, alias Nasaroddin, from his residence at HMT hills, in Kukatpally.

The habitual offender was previously arrested for five housebreaking incidents within KPHB and Bachupally police station limits. In 2019, he was involved in a murder for gain at Saroornagar police station. The KPHB police had detained him under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act in 2019, following which he was imprisoned for a year.

On the intervening night of March 22 and 23, Nasar allegedly broke into the house of Nirisha, the complainant, in Kakatiya Hills in Pragathinagar, Bachupally and escaped with gold and silver ornaments worth approximately `20 lakh.

On March 26, Nasar took the stolen gold and silver ornaments to his shop, NP Royal Furniture at Bowrampet, intending to dispose of them. Upon receiving credible information, the Bachupally crime staff raided his shop and found the stolen property. During questioning, Nasar admitted to his involvement in the theft, and the police seized the stolen jewellery. The police sent Nasar to judicial remand.

Housewife dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old housewife allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Narsingi police station limits on Thursday. Investigation officer Saritha identified the deceased as Sabita Rai.

Rai reportedly took the extreme step while no one was at home. She was residing in the area with her husband and a four-year-old son. Her husband was away at work and their son was at her cousin, Anjali Rai Das’ house.

Anjali took the son back to Rai’s house and knocked on the door several times but received no response. While leaving, she look inside through a window and saw Rai's body. With the help of neighbours, she got her out and informed the police. A case was registered and her body was sent to Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination.