Businessman held in Hyderabad for selling stale meat to hotels

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Saturday arrested a meat businessman for selling stale and spoiled offal of sheep and goat to function halls and hotels.

Two quintals of offal’s of goats and sheep worth Rs. 1.50 lakh was recovered from the possession of the arrested person, Mohd Misbahuddin (24), a resident of Mathaki Kidki in Dabeerpura

Misbahuddin was indulging in purchase of stale and spoiled offal of sheep and goat at less rates from wholesale market and illegally preserving the same at his store and supplying it to clients at function halls and hotels.

The accused was committing the crime to earn money easily by putting the lives of people at risk, said Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force. He said consuming stale and spoiled offal of sheep and goat can lead to various health issues.