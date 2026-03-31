Businessman Held in Hyderabad for Selling Ginger Paste in Unhygienic Conditions

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Hyderabad Task Force along with H-Fast team conducted a surprise inspection at SKR Food Products in Kattedan and arrested a person for preparing ginger paste in unhygienic conditions.

The arrested has been identified as Hasan Ali Rupani, 55, an owner of SKR Food Products and resident of Abids. During the inspection, the police observed that the accused was engaged in manufacturing ginger and garlic paste in plastic containers under unhygienic conditions.

The production involved the use of inferior quality raw materials and garlic peels, indicating adulteration. Further, the accused was found to be mixing substances such as acetic acid, and gum powder.

The prepared paste was stored in open plastic tubs, exposed to dust, flies, and other contaminants. Packaging material and food grade certificate were not provided, and food handlers were using wooden sticks for grinding the ginger and garlic paste.

The adulterated product was being supplied to wholesale stores and food catering services, thereby posing a serious risk to public health. The activity appears to have been carried out for unlawful financial gain, according to Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force.