Businessman Held for Selling Spoiled Chicken to Eateries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) team nabbed a person on charges of storing spoiled chicken under unhygienic conditions and supplying it to local vendors for preparing food items intended for public consumption.

Following information, the H-FAST team, along with Dr. K. Nagarjuna, Veterinary Officer, conducted an inspection of a chicken shop at Moosapet and found spoiled chicken stored under unhygienic conditions.

The same is supplied to local vendors for preparing food items intended for public consumption. The arrested person has been identified as Suraj Pal (66), a businessman and resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Kukatpally. Approximately 352 kgs of frozen spoiled chicken were seized from the shop.

The premises were found in poor hygienic condition and the FSSAI license had expired. The food items stored were not fit for human consumption.

In public advisory, the police asked the people to purchase food items only from authorized and hygienic sources. Avoid consumption of food from unverified vendors and report any suspicious or unhygienic food practices to authorities.

“The public cooperation is essential to ensure food safety and protect community health,” Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, Deputy Commissioner of PoliceCommissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad.