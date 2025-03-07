Business in partially complete Indira mahila Shakti bazaar picking up gradually

Hyderabad:Even months after its inauguration, Indira mahila Shakti bazaar is still not fully operational as renovation works are still underway. Out of the 106 allotted stalls, only 30 stalls are currently operational on a daily basis.

Officials from the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) claim that 90 per cent of the renovation work, including flooring and electricity installations have been completed and the pending works would be finished soon.



With the goal of transforming one crore women into millionaires, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar on December 5, 2024 to encourage women entrepreneurs in Telangana. The night bazaar in Shilparamam was set up with 106 stalls that have been allocated to women's self-help groups (SHGs).

“Many stall owners have delayed setting up their businesses due to the ongoing renovation work and the resultant dust. All 106 stalls are expected to be fully operational from Monday,” said P. W Johnson, director of SERP.

However, contractors opine that the market will be fully functional within a fortnight.

The delay has particularly impacted stall owners from distant districts, who find it challenging to shuttle on an everyday basis.

“Since the renovations are ongoing, vendors from far-off districts mostly set up their stalls on weekends,” said T. Ashwini, who runs a jute bags and handmade bangles stall.

While stall owners report steady sales, they believe more publicity and marketing would go a long way in boosting their business.

“All stalls here sell handicrafts, so more promotion of the Mahila Shakti Bazaar would be beneficial. Sales are steady with revenue of ₹3000-4000 per day. Since the market is near a parking lot, many visitors stop by after parking their vehicles. There is also a connecting gate between Shilparamam and the night bazaar,” added Ashwini.



Garampally Srikanth, a farmer from Karimnagar district, who sells 185 varieties of rice, has also been operating on weekends. He plans to open his stall every day from March 15.

On the challenges faced by vendors, Srikanth stressed that transportation issues and the difficulties of returning home late at night were the main ones.

“Since travelling back at night is inconvenient, we stay late, hoping for more sales. It would be helpful if food and travel accommodation were provided to vendors like us,” he said.



“Once all the stalls are open, we expect more customers,” said Rajeshwari Nadella, who runs Swagruha Foods stall.



Despite the renovation works, the bazaar has been reporting steady sales. Stall owners are optimistic that business will pick up once all outlets are functional.