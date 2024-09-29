Business and Construction Activities Resume on HYDRAA-razed Structures

Hyderabad: Despite efforts by the HYDRAA to clear illegal constructions in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes, some residents and businesses continue their activities on these properties.

HYDRAA officials have demolished several illegally constructed buildings on FTL and buffer zones of lakes and water bodies. HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath had said on Saturday that a person who was running a water tanker business near Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur continued operating his business and minting money, even though the illegal structure was razed.

It is likewise with a wine shop and bar in Ramnagar. HYDRAA officials demolished the bar, which was built over drainage systems on August 30. Yet, it continues to operate on the same premises. Locals said that a wine shop was open to business in the same structure within days of the demolition.

The problem is not just limited to commercial businesses.

Under-construction residential buildings, which were demolished, are also slowly being rebuilt.

In Shastripuram Colony, for instance, an under-construction structure on the FTL of Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake was razed on August 10. However, construction workers have slowly resumed their activities. A local resident, who requested anonymity, said the workers were working slowly to avoid attention.