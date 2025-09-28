Bus Services Resume at MGBS After Flood Disruption

Hyderabad: Bus services at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Gowliguda, resumed on Sunday after being suspended for several hours due to flooding caused by the Musi river overflowing into the premises.

The situation was brought under control late in the night after water receded. On Sunday morning, cleaning and restoration works were taken up swiftly, enabling the corporation to restart services. Commuters, who had been stranded or forced to look for alternative arrangements, were able to board buses as schedules gradually returned to normal.