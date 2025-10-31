Bus Driver Shortage Hits Tourism, Transport Sectors

Hyderabad: The shortage of bus drivers, particularly for commercial carriage (CC) buses in Telangana, has become a serious concern and continues to worsen by the day. Low wages compared to similar trades and long working hours are key reasons contributing to the shortage.

According to the road transport authority officials, there are around 1,000 CC buses that operate long-distance routes outside the state and another 1,000 that run within the city for tourism purposes.

Mohammed Saleem, president of the TS Tourist Bus Owners Association, said, “There is a huge shortage of drivers, and the industry is suffering because of it. Many drivers on payrolls skip duty and opt for temporary jobs in other states, where they are paid more.”

He added, “There are no proper heavy vehicle driving schools in our state. The government should establish such institutions and promote heavy vehicle driving as an employment opportunity for the younger generation.”

Operators and unions also pointed out that CC bus operations are being discouraged due to the high quarterly taxes. The tax includes regular road tax and green tax, which increases with the age of the vehicle, starting from around ₹4,000 per seat per quarter and rising for older buses. This is in addition to the initial road tax paid at registration and other applicable fees.

In comparison, TGSRTC buses operating on long-distance routes always have two drivers for safety. However, sources in the private transport industry said that during driver shortages, private operators often compromise by deploying only one driver and a cleaner, which poses significant safety risks.

Rajalingam, a senior driver, explained, “Driving requires a lot of patience and alertness, especially during long trips. The younger generation is not interested in taking up such a demanding and responsible profession. During festivals and weekends, the demand rises sharply, and we are often made to drive long hours without rest.”