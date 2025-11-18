Bury Saudi Bus Victims At Muslims’ Sacred Burial Place, Say Kin

Hyderabad:Families of the Madina bus accident victims have demanded the Saudi Arabian government to provide space in the Jannatul Baqi, the graveyard famously known as the resting place for the family of the Prophet Muhammad in Madina.

“We can understand that authorities cannot transport the bodies of the deceased. To ensure that they have the best final resting place and to ensure Allah bestows them with highest ranks in Jannah, we have communicated opinion on the matter,” said Mohammed Imran, one of the cousins of lone survivor Mohd Abdul Shoaib, whose parents Mohd Khadeer and Ghousiya Begum died in the accident.

As Shoaib recuperates from his injuries, his paternal uncles M.A. Khaleel and M.A. Hafeez hoped that he would be able to cope with the situation. The 25-year-old survivor was engaged recently, and has been working as a technician in the interior design works.

Jannatul Baqi is a famous graveyard in Madina, known to be the final resting place for the family members of the Prophet Muhammad, his companions, and other revered Islamic figures.

The graveyard holds historical value as a testament to the Prophet's legacy and the early days of Islam. It is approximately 175,000 square metres (about 43.2 acres) and over 1,440 years old.



It is estimated to contain the graves of at least 10,000 companions (Sahaba) of the Prophet Muhammad. The graves are simple and unmarked, with no grand monuments or structures, in accordance with local customs and interpretations of Islamic principles. The graveyard is accessible to men for visits, typically after the Fajr (morning) and Asr (afternoon) prayers. Women usually visit from outside the boundary wall.