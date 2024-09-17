Burqa-Clad Non-Muslim Woman Creates Flutter Near Charminar

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed near Charminar when some locals caught a burqa-clad woman along with her boyfriend loitering under Charminar police station limits on Tuesday. Police rushed to the scene, pacified the locals and took the couple into custody.

The locals grew suspicious after the burqa-clad woman, identified as M. Shruti, and her friend Srikanth did not answer their questions and handed them over to Charminar police. Muslims in the area said that she was not supposed to wear a burqa.

Later, it was found that the two had come from Warangal district to watch the Ganesh immersion. The police informed their parents and released them.