Burglars Stole 60 Laptops From Tech College on UoH Campus

Hyderabad: Burglars allegedly stole 60 laptops from a classroom at the C.R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science in Gachibowli after gaining entry through a window over the weekend, police said on Tuesday.

The theft came to light around 10 am on Monday on when B. Harish Naidu, the institute’s system administrator, noticed that a CCTV camera inside one of the classrooms was not functioning. Suspecting tampering, he opened the room with the help of a security guard and found that all 60 HP laptops kept for BTech students were missing, police said.

The CCTV cable inside the classroom appeared to have been deliberately disconnected. During inspection, two classroom windows were found open, and one window handle was found broken and lying on the floor, indicating forced entry, police said.

A wristwatch with a broken metal belt was also found lying near the window, which is suspected to belong to the accused and is suspected to have fallen during the burglary.

As the institute remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the burglary is believed to have taken place over the weekend and was discovered only after staff returned to work on Monday morning.

Based on the complaint, Gachibowli police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas, questioning security staff and checking whether the wristwatch can help identify the culprits, police said.