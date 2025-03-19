Burglars steal Rs 1 cr from Hyderabad ashram

HYDERABAD: The Moinabad police registered a case after unidentified persons broke into an ashram and decamped with cash and items worth Rs 1 crore on the night of March 14.

According to Moinabad inspector G. Pavan Kumar Reddy, the theft took place at the Sreemaa ashram, reportedly started by a monk from Haridwar who had moved to the city about nine years ago.

The monk had gone to Uttarakhand on March 1. On the night of March 14, assailants, suspected to number about three or four, broke into the ashram from the rear entrance.

An official from the Cyberabad police said that entry into the main room was protected by a grill. The gang reportedly broke cut the grill with a welding machine.

After entering, the burglars cut the top of the locker using the welding machine. “The burglars stole Rs 50 lakh, two high-end watches, and some precious stones,” the inspector said.

When residents of the ashram woke up, they found the grill cut open and informed the police. Subsequently a case was registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.

“We suspect at least two to three people to be behind it. The scene of offence showns that they were very professional. Teams are on to collect clues. Meanwhile the monk is still in Uttarakhand,” the Inspector said.