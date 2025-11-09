Burglars Steal 18 Kg Silver From Someshwar Jewellery

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into Someshwar Jewellery and made away with around 18 kg of silver ornaments and equipment on Saturday, Dundigal detective inspector M. Bal Reddy said on Sunday. Quoting from the complaint of Motukuri Someshwar, the officer said the shop was closed at about 8.45 pm on Friday.

On Saturday morning, his employee Arun Kumar opened the shop and found a hole in the inner wall and the silver items missing. He alerted Someshwar, who informed the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a neighbouring premises, which had been vacated last week, was used by the burglars to gain access. Police said a man had approached the store owner wanting to rent the vacant premises and had paid an advance of ₹10,000.

Police suspect the burglars used the store to drill through the wall and enter the jewellery shop through it. They also stole the DVR and hard disk, erasing all CCTV footage.

Realtor Beats Wife to Death with Cricket Bat

A realtor, Venkata Brahmaiah, allegedly attacked his wife Krishnaveni with a cricket bat, killing her on the spot on Sunday, Ameenpur police station house officer P. Naresh said. Brahmaiah suspected her of having an extramarital affair, police said.

The accused has since been arrested and confessed to the murder, the official said. Brahmaiah was produced before a magistrate who sent him to judicial remand.

The couple has two kids. They had moved to an apartment in KSR Colony in Ameenpur. Krishnaveni worked as an assistant manager in a bank at Kohir while Bhahmaiah is in the real estate business.

Three Arrested for Murder of Woman in Bahadurpally

The Dundigal police arrested three men for allegedly murdering one Swathi at her residence in Green Hills Colony, Bahadurpally, on Friday morning. Medchal ACP Ch Shankar identified the accused as Boya Rajesh, 26, a street food vendor; Nadeendoddi Vamshi, 24, an office assistant; and Boya Kishan, 43, a businessman, all from Yellammabanda in Balanagar.

According to police, Swathi had separated from her husband and was living in Kishan's house with her son. She was in a relationship with Kishan and had been pressuring him to accept her as his second wife, allegedly threatening to release his private photos and videos if he failed to do so.

Police said Kishan's wife allegedly attempted to die by suicide after learning of his affair, police said. Acting on Kishan’s instigation, Rajesh and Vamshi attacked and killed her.

Police said Kishan was not with the deceased when Swathi was murdered. Vamshi worked as housekeeper at Swathi's house and helped Rajesh enter the house, locked the main gate and murdered her.

Rajesh and Vamshi were arrested near KLH University at Bowrampet on Friday evening, while Kishan was caught at Bahadurpally. Police seized three mobile phones, a car, and a knife used in the murder. Police said Kishan was previously booked in a trespassing case. “We are verifying the records of the accused,” ACP Shankar Reddy said.

Man Dies of Electrocution at Mall Village Sit

Venkatesh Goud, 35, was electrocuted while supervising plaster work on a new house in Mall village in Yacharam. Police said that Goud accidentally touched high-tension 11kV wires that were running two feet from the wall. Relatives alleged negligence on the part of electricity authorities. “Venkatesh was supposed to take permission from the electricity department before starting the construction under a 11kv wire. We are investigating what the role of the electricity department is,” Yacharam inspector A. Nandeeshwar Reddy said.

529 Motorists Booked for Drunk Driving in Cyberabad

Cyberabad police booked 529 motorists for drunk driving over the weekend, with Rajendranagar (71) and KPHB (54) recording the highest number of offenders. Police said 29 of the motorists had more than 301 micrograms of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, against the ceiling of 30. Among those booked, 417 were two-wheeler riders, 88 were car drivers, and 24 were auto-rickshaw drivers. All the offenders would be produced before a court.

Nanakramguda Residents Battle Traffic Chaos

Despite repeated complaints, residents of Nanakramguda have been struggling with traffic congestion as a result of illegal parking near Babylon Bar & Kitchen. In a tweet shared on Saturday, an X user alleged that despite a complaint earlier, the Cyberabad traffic police has not acted or taken any measures to ease congestion and stop illegal parking on the road.

In the post shared by the user earlier, he said, “Hello @HYDTP, you must be aware that a new club called Babylon has opened in Nanakramguda. The place has become a public nuisance for people in this locality during weekends. The club uses the entire stretch (on both sides) until the Nanakramguda circle for valet parking of their cars. This is leading to massive traffic jams. We understand that there will be crowds in a new place but using public roads for parking cars like this, I am sure is not acceptable - and on top of that there are no-parking boards on that road. I tried to capture a bit of the madness here. This goes on for almost another kilometre after the video ends. Please take some action and ensure the place arranges proper parking and doesn't misuse public roads like this in future. Shall be watching this space closely.”

The user later claimed on the social media platform that no action was taken, with a video of the traffic attached. Gachibowli police said two such cases were registered against the pub under relevant sections for public obstruction and illegal parking. Further investigation is underway.

Private Employee Dies by Suicide

A 30-year-old private employee died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Hydershakote at about 6 am on Sunday after informing his wife on the phone and informing her, Narsingi assistant sub-inspector Mallesham said. The wife of Gotti Mukkala Vishneshwara was residing pursuing higher education elsewhere. When his wife tried calling him back, he never answered. She sent his brother, residing in BN Reddynagar, to check. He found the door locked from the inside. When Vishneshwara did not open the door, his brother climbed the roof, peeped in through the window and found him dead. He then called the police.