Burglars Loot Homes in Hayathnagar Gated Community

In a brazen act of theft, unidentified burglars struck two homes in the Sadashiva Greater Community at Pedda Amberpet, Hayathnagar limits. The thieves forcibly broke central locks and made away with valuables, including gold, silver, cash, and expensive sarees, despite the community’s high-security measures.

According to reports, the burglars looted 5 kg of silver articles, 35 grams of gold ornaments, ₹60,000 in cash, and expensive sarees. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and police have launched an investigation based on the footage.

Residents are in a state of panic following the incident, questioning the effectiveness of security measures within the gated community.



