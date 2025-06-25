Burglars Loot Gold, Cash From Retired GST Officer’s House

Hyderabad: Thieves broke into the house of retired GST Superintendent Akula Srihari Rao at Satya Devi Villas in Madhuranagar on Tuesday night and decamped with gold ornaments and cash.

In his complaint, Hari Rao, 60, said he along with his family members, left for their native place at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh on June 21. The family members returned home around 11.50 pm on June 23. After opening the main door, the family members noticed that the bedroom on the ground floor was broken. “We found that the locker inside the room was also broken and all the gold ornaments were stolen. Similarly, the bedroom on the first floor was also broken and the locker inside was found damaged with gold ornaments missing,” he stated in his complaint.

As many as 606 grams of gold and diamond ornaments along with Rs 50,000 in cash was stolen from the house. Based on Rao’s complaint, the police booked a case under Sections 305(a) and 331(4) of the BNS and took up the investigation.

The police are suspecting the role of domestic helps who worked in the house previously as a key was lost a year ago. Moreover, the digital video recorder in the house was also missing. Rao retired as GST superintendent in Abids in November 2024.