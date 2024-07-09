Top
Burglars Break Into Ex-IAS Officer’s House, Decamp With Valuables

9 July 2024 5:03 PM GMT
Unidentified miscreants broke into a retired IAS officer’s residence under Narsingi police station limits and decamped with valuables, the police said on Tuesday.(Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Unidentified miscreants broke into a retired IAS officer’s residence under Narsingi police station limits and decamped with valuables, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when Gera Ravi Babu came to his Gandhamguda house only to found the house ransacked and valuables were missing.

“It was reported that Ravi Babu along with his family had gone to Vijayawada,” said Narsingi inspector Hari Krishna Reddy.

Base on his complaint, Narsingi police registered a case and started investigation. Further probe is on.

