Bund of Peddavagu Project breached; flood water reaching several villages

Bhadadri-Kothagudem: The bund of Peddavagu Project at Narayanapuram of Ashwaraopet mandal was breached due to heavy inflow into it.

In view of heavy inflow, the irrigation officials have lifted two gates, but failed operate third gate, which was not lifted since its installation due to the technical problem. With this, it has not become possible to maintain balance between inflow and outflow, resulting in the breach of the bund. The bund was breached for 40 meters long at right canal at mid-night.

Several houses at Gummadavalli and Kothuru were submerged in the floods. The people of these villages have been already evacuated and shifted to a shelter in a government residential school near the villages.

According to the information reaching here, about 10 villages in Andhra Pradesh state were surrounded by the flood water.

It was expecting that the crops in over 100 acres have been damaged and nearly 100 cattle were washed away in the floods.