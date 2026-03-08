Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake to Be Opened Today by CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The historic Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake is set to be inaugurated by A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday after undergoing restoration and rejuvenation works taken up by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) as part of a pilot project.

Officials said the lake has been revived over an extent of 17.5 acres. As part of the rejuvenation, civic authorities developed amenities including a park, children’s play area and a walking track to make the lakefront accessible to the public.

The lake has a history dating back to the 18th century. In a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), officials stated that the drinking water reservoir was constructed in 1770 by Nawab Mir Musa Khan Rukn-ud-Dowla Bahadur, who served as the Prime Minister (Dewan) to Sikandar Jah. Historians say the reservoir once served as a key drinking water source for the Nizams.

Over the years, however, the lake suffered extensive encroachments and neglect. Private parties allegedly dried up portions of the water body, removed Full Tank Level (FTL) stones and dumped construction debris and silt into the lake, altering its natural boundaries.

The situation was further aggravated as the lake had no natural inlets, while sewage from surrounding residential areas was being discharged into it, worsening its ecological condition.

HYDRAA initiated restoration efforts on August 10, 2024, demolishing under-construction structures within the FTL and buffer zone. The agency subsequently cleared debris, restored the lake bed and revived its original water spread.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the rejuvenated Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally on Monday. The lake had faced heavy commercial encroachments around its water spread, which were removed as part of the restoration drive.

Officials said arrangements are in place for the inauguration and that preparations are being closely monitored ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.