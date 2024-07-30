Bullet pierced into woman's leg in Narsingi

Hyderabad: A woman was injured after a bullet pierced her leg here on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the woman was drying her clothes outside her house. Later, family members shifted her to the hospital for the treatment.



Police confirmed that the incident occurred during soldiers' fire practicing session and the bullet was fired from the military academy. It is the second such incident that occurred in a month. On July 13, a bullet pierced through the window of an apartment.



