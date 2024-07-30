Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Bullet pierced into woman's leg in Narsingi

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 July 2024 2:17 PM GMT
Bullet pierced into womans leg in Narsingi
x
A woman was injured after a bullet pierced her leg here on Tuesday. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A woman was injured after a bullet pierced her leg here on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the woman was drying her clothes outside her house. Later, family members shifted her to the hospital for the treatment.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred during soldiers' fire practicing session and the bullet was fired from the military academy. It is the second such incident that occurred in a month. On July 13, a bullet pierced through the window of an apartment.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bullet Injury Narsingi Police Station Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick