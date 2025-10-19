Bullet Found in Passenger’s Bag at Moosapet Metro Station

Hyderabad: A 9 mm bullet was found in the bag of a passenger at a metro station in the city on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, the passenger, identified as Mohammed, hails from Bihar and resides in Moosapet, where he works in a fabrication unit.

The incident came to light when Mohammed placed his bag for screening before boarding the metro. Security personnel at the station noticed the bullet during the baggage check and immediately alerted the authorities. The staff subsequently lodged a complaint with the Kukatpally police.

Police have taken up an investigation to determine how the bullet came into the passenger’s possession.