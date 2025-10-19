 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Bullet Found in Passenger’s Bag at Moosapet Metro Station

Telangana
19 Oct 2025 12:13 PM IST

Security staff alert police after spotting a 9 mm bullet during baggage screening; investigation underway.

Bullet Found in Passenger’s Bag at Moosapet Metro Station
x
Security personnel at the station noticed the bullet during the baggage check and immediately alerted the authorities.

Hyderabad: A 9 mm bullet was found in the bag of a passenger at a metro station in the city on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, the passenger, identified as Mohammed, hails from Bihar and resides in Moosapet, where he works in a fabrication unit.

The incident came to light when Mohammed placed his bag for screening before boarding the metro. Security personnel at the station noticed the bullet during the baggage check and immediately alerted the authorities. The staff subsequently lodged a complaint with the Kukatpally police.
Police have taken up an investigation to determine how the bullet came into the passenger’s possession.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad metro rail Moosapet 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X