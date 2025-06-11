Bulkapur Nala To Be Freed: HYDRAA

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will deploy disaster response force (DRF) teams to water stagnation points across the city to swiftly address flood threats and ensure smooth vehicular movement. These teams will operate under the supervision of HYDRAA and in coordination with GHMC monsoon teams. While HYDRAA will oversee overall coordination and response, the GHMC will focus on silt removal from drainage lines.

As part of its anti-encroachment drive, HYDRAA on Wednesday took action against illegal drainage line occupations at Chintal Basthi in Banjara Hills. Several commercial establishments, including a toddy shop and cement depots, built over a culvert on Road No. 12, were demolished.



According to HYDRAA officials, a 15-meter-wide culvert in the area had been encroached by about 7 metres. The culvert near the Pension Office will also be fully expanded as part of ongoing efforts.

Officials added that the Bulkapur nala originates from Bulkapur Lake in Shankarpalli and flows through Nagulapalli, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Mehdipatnam, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Chintal Basthi and Thummala Basthi before merging into Hussain Sagar. HYDRAA has assured that all necessary steps will be taken to preserve the historical Bulkapur drainage line.