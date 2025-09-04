BuildNow Boosts GHMC Building Clearances

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has nearly doubled its revenue from building permissions in the current financial year. Between April and August 2025–26, the corporation generated Rs 759.98 crore, compared with Rs 399.61 crore in the same period last year.

According to GHMC, 4,389 building permissions and 1,008 occupancy certificates were issued in the five-month period. Of the permissions, 3,240 were granted through instant approval, 194 through instant registration and 955 under the single-window system. Among occupancy certificates, 161 were instant approvals and 847 were processed through the single window.



The surge follows the launch of BuildNow, an AI-powered application introduced on March 20 to replace the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TGBPASS). The fully online, integrated platform has been credited with faster and more transparent service delivery.

GHMC attributed the improved performance to the regular monitoring and directions of the Chief Minister and MA&UD minister A. Revanth Reddy. “The process has become more citizen-friendly and service-oriented,” the corporation said in a press release.

Officials said the rise in revenues reflects sustainable and inclusive growth in Hyderabad, supported by proactive policies of the state government. The city’s real estate sector has witnessed steady expansion over the past two years, driven by higher office space occupancy, stronger residential sales and increased foreign direct investment.



The government’s upcoming infrastructure push under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project—covering multi-level flyovers, grade separators, underpasses, junction upgrades and road widening—is also expected to boost confidence in the industry.



Approvals (April–August 2025)



· Building permissions: 4,389



• Instant approval: 3,240

• Instant registration: 194

• Single window: 955

· Occupancy certificates: 1,008



• Instant approval: 161

• Single window: 847