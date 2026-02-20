Buildings to Get QR Vault for Permits in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All buildings in the city will have a QR code, which will store the details of all civic permissions issued to them. This system is a part of the state government’s centralised, GIS-driven monitoring and data management platform to strengthen urban governance.

“First, we will start this task in GHMC and later extend it to Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations," said a municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) official.

As part of this project, QR codes will be issued for 30 lakh properties across all buildings in the post-merger GHMC. The QR code will function as a vault containing the details of the building permit, property tax, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board’s Consumer Account Number, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) number, among others.

“We will integrate a module where property tax can be paid by scanning it,” said a GHMC official, adding that people can also pay property tax and report grievances by scanning it.

According to GHMC officials, the post-merger GHMC has 23 lakh houses in 650 square km. After the merger of 27 urban local bodies with it, the number of buildings across 2,053 square km in the post-merger civic body has risen to 30 lakh.

Apart from adding to its revenue, the QR code will enhance municipal services.

“Bill collectors visiting the house and physically measuring the plinth area and uploading it will not be done once the QR code is in place for buildings. The property owner should upload the details. If the user was found to have uploaded fraudulent details or underassessed the property tax, he will have to pay a penalty, which will be a multiple of the tax owed, and failure to pay it could result in seizure of the property,” said a GHMC official.