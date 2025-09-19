Building Bharat Future City, Announces Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: Telangana is building Bharat Future City, one of the best planned urban centres of the country matching global standards in Hyderabad, declared Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday.

Addressing an audience comprising members of the Public Affairs Forum of India here, he said the Bharat Future City to be built in over 30,000 acres in its first phase, would have nine zones, including AI city, health zone, education zone, among others.

Elaborating on the details of the TelanganaRising 2047, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “I want to make Telangana a $1 trillion state economy by 2034, and $3 trillion by 2047. For this, we have a strategy to zone the entire state – inside Outer Ring Road (160 kms) would be Core Urban, between ORR and new Regional Ring Road (360 kms) would be semi-urban dedicated as a Manufacturing zone, and outside the RRR, would be rural economy.”

Replying to several questions from the panel moderators and audience, Revanth Reddy said that the future would belong to cities that can manage the water and climate crisis best. “We are creating an Urban Water Grid through River Musi rejuvenation, restoration, and rejuvenation of lakes and nallahs. Only cities that can mitigate climate crisis risks have a future. We will make Hyderabad India’s first city to mitigate risks from the Climate Crisis, including drought and urban flooding,” he said.

Speaking of zones in detail, the Chief Minister told the public affairs professionals from top 100 global and Indian corporations that Hyderabad would be made a knowledge hub, for which he was reaching out to top educational institutions in the world to build their offshore campuses in Telangana.

These will support basic thrust to education and skills through Young India Skills University, YI Sports University, YI Integrated Residential Schools, among others.

Speaking of other benefits of gamechanger projects, including Bharat Future City, Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, Musi rejuvenation, and manufacturing zone, he said, “We are creating opportunities for the future. We are going to set the new standard for an Indian city. We will also build a China +1 alternative in manufacturing for the world.”

Inviting all companies and professionals to become supporters of the TelanganaRising vision, he said, “Join me in creating this amazing state and economy, with opportunities for everyone.”

Revanth Reddy and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy agree on cooperation, bilateral investments in Tech, Lifesciences, Education, Urban Transit, and Movies.