Builder Fails to Give Flat, Ordered to Return Money

Hyderabad: A city resident has won a case against two real estate companies which failed to give her the flat that she had paid for. The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) ordered the builder, Bhuvanteza Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd, to return her money along with 11 per cent interest and fined the broker, Devas Infra Ventures.

The complainant, Mercy Thankachan from Bolaram, had booked a flat at Happy Homes in January 2021 and paid the full amount. The builder promised to complete the flat within three years. There was no progress in construction and later she found out that her booking was moved to a different project, Happy Homes 1, without her permission. She was also asked to pay more money.

The authority found that the project was not even registered with RERA. The builder didn’t have all the permissions to start construction and didn’t attend any of the hearings.

RERA said the builder and broker were at fault. It said they broke the rules and misled the customer. The broker was also fined for not having the proper registration.

Srivari Brundavan

In another case, RERA has stopped all activity on the Srivari’s Brundavan, following a complaint by homebuyers that the builder had not kept promises. They said construction had been stuck at 35 per cent even though houses were supposed to be handed over between February 2023 and May 2024.

They said that the builder hadn’t given them clear updates. Despite earlier warnings from RERA, the developer was allegedly selling flats to new buyers ignoring interim restrictions.

Stopping all activity, RERA directed the builder to submit documents like a full list of buyers, financial records and a proper plan with timelines to complete the project. The authority warned that if the builder did not follow these orders, legal action could follow. A hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Waterfront Villas

RERA has directed GT Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and Devansh Infra Pvt Ltd to complete pending work and provide the promised amenities by June 30 at the Waterfront Villas project, following a complaint by buyers accusing the developers of delays and poor construction.

According to the buyers, the villas were supposed to be completed by December 31, 2022. The deadline was pushed to December 31, 2023, but the project remains incomplete. The main complaints include unfinished villas, poor construction quality and lack of basic amenities such as streetlights, water supply and security. Residents said they were are dealing with wall cracks, water seepage and other defects on their own.

The developers blamed the delays on legal issues related to land ownership, delays in approvals from the GHMC and the Covid-19 pandemic. They claimed that around 95 per cent of the work was done as of 2024. They said that some of the problems were due to changes made by the residents without permission.

Avinya Avenues

In a land dispute involving Avinya Avenues, RERA, on a complaint, found that the project promoters had failed to share important legal information with buyers. The authority directed ordered the promoters to inform all existing customers about the ongoing legal dispute.

RERA was acting on a complaint by Anuj Raj, who said the land used for the project belonged to his family. He claimed that the original owner of the land was late Shivraj Bahadur. In the 1990s, his name was wrongly removed from government records and replaced with the name of the late C. Malla Reddy, the father of one of the builders.

Anuj Raj alleged this change was done illegally and pointed to court orders that support his claim. Even though the matter is still in court, the builders went ahead and started the project without telling buyers about the ongoing case which they are required to do under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.