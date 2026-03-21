Build Public Trust: HYDRAA Chief To Grp-1 Officers

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A. V. Ranganath urged the newly-selected Group-1 officers to work with honesty, transparency and a strong focus on public welfare.

Addressing trainees at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD ) on Friday, he said that officers must prove their uniqueness through their work and build public trust. He said that administration becomes easier when people are aware and supportive, and said that officials must create a positive impact in their respective departments.

Ranganath highlighted the transformation of HYDRAA’s public image, and said that earlier, nearly 70% of social media sentiment towards the agency was negative, but now about 85 per cent of people hold a positive view. He said that the shift in perception was achieved through visible results and consistent fieldwork by the Agency.

Stressing the importance of action over words, Ranganath said that good laws alone were not enough unless they were properly implemented.

He pointed to key initiatives such as the removal of encroachments, restoration of lakes, and clearing of drainage systems. These efforts, he said, helped prevent flooding and waterlogging in the city during the last monsoon.

He added that three lakes have already been restored, while steps are being taken to reclaim 22 more. The HYDRAA c hief also encouraged officers to stay connected with the public and understand their concerns through grievance platforms.