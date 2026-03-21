Budget Stresses On Rehab Of Naxals, Law, Order

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, in its latest Budget announced on Friday, emphasised a move from a purely law-and-order approach to a rehabilitation-focused strategy in tackling Naxalism.

The Budget noted that earlier administrations, including the current Central government, largely treated the issue as one of law and order, relying on armed forces to suppress Maoist activity. In contrast, the present strategy seeks to address root causes such as lack of livelihood opportunities, social dignity, and economic security.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reported that 347 Maoists surrendered between 2014 and 2023 after the formation of Telangana. He added that since the Congress government assumed office, 732 Maoists of varying ranks laid down arms between December 2023 and March 2026.

The government stressed that eliminating feudal social and economic inequalities is essential to ending the movement. “Only through comprehensive welfare and employment can real social transformation be achieved,” it said, adding that these measures are building trust in rehabilitation initiatives and helping former extremists reintegrate into mainstream society.

The Budget further highlighted its commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that the police worked effectively in curbing anti-social activities across the State. To combat the drug menace, a special force named EAGLE was established, which identified and destroyed 15 illegal factories and laboratories manufacturing narcotics. Joint check-posts with CCTV surveillance have been set up to prevent inter-state trafficking, while a dedicated narcotic and forensic laboratory strengthens investigation capabilities.

De-addiction centres, 4,729 anti-drug committees, and 20,989 Prahari clubs in educational institutions are also part of grassroots efforts to curb substance abuse.

To support these programmes, the Budget proposed an allocation of ₹11,907 crore for the Home Department.