Budget Gives a Big Boost to Hyderabad’s Infrastructure

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are all set to undergo a major transformation in terms of infrastructure, with the state government allocating Rs 17,677 crore for the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department in the State Budget.

The Budget, in addition to scaled-up infrastructure spend, promises enhanced municipal services, a boost in water supply, and improved connectivity, while duly conserving the city's heritage and enhancing Hyderabad's aesthetics.

A lion's share has been allocated to the GHMC region. While Rs 10,000 crore was allocated for Greater Hyderabad last year, the total amount has increased to Rs 10,200 crore this year.

This amount includes funds for GHMC, the HMDA, and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). With Hyderabad experiencing rapid growth, the state government has prioritised infrastructure development.

As part of this initiative, the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) is being implemented to strengthen urban infrastructure and efficiently manage increasing traffic congestion, with an estimated investment of Rs. 7,032 crore.

Giving significant importance to heritage conservation, Rs 63.37 crore has been proposed for the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority. Additionally, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for Hyderabad's beautification.

To execute these tasks and enhance Hyderabad's brand, the state government has launched Smart, Proactive, Efficient, and Effective Delivery (SPEED) to fast-track the completion of 19 key projects within the stipulated time frame.

This initiative focuses on real-time monitoring, proactive execution, and efficient resource management to ensure timely delivery and maximise public benefit.

Some of the major projects under SPEED include the Musi Riverfront Development, Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road (RRR) construction, and the new Osmania Hospital Building. The implementation of anti-narcotics strategies is also part of SPEED.

One of the projects outside the state is the construction of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.