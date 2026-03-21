Budget Favours Combined Projects Over New Infra in Warangal

WARANGAL: The Telangana Budget for 2026-27, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has drawn a polarised response from residents and political circles in the erstwhile Warangal district.

While the Budget ensures the continuation of several welfare schemes and ongoing irrigation projects, it has come under criticism for the absence of major new projects or specific allocations for the historic city.

The Budget outlines indirect benefits for the region through state-wide allocations. It earmarks ₹23,179 crore for agriculture, expected to benefit about 6.33 lakh farmers across 15 lakh acres under Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Bima. The education sector has been allocated ₹26,674 crore, with plans to upgrade infrastructure in 3,331 government schools. The Gruha Jyothi scheme continues to provide free electricity to over 6.12 lakh households consuming less than 200 units.

However, direct allocations for Warangal are largely limited to existing institutions. These include ₹445 crore for the JCR Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, ₹93.22 crore for the Mulugu Forest College (FCRI), and ₹40 crore for Kakatiya University.

Despite expectations, the budget makes no mention of funds for Mamnoor Airport, the underground drainage (UGD) system or the Inner Ring Road. The Smart City project, which received over ₹156 crore in the previous budget, has not been allocated fresh funds this year, raising concerns over the pace of urban development.

The fiscal roadmap has drawn sharp criticism from community leaders and the opposition. BC Sub-Plan Sadhana Committee state chairman Prof. K. Murali Manohar alleged that allocating ₹12,511 crore for BC welfare amounts to just 3.8 per cent of the budget, despite BCs constituting 56 per cent of the population.

BC leader T. Sheshu also criticised the government, claiming that less than ₹3,000 crore was utilised out of ₹11,405 crore allocated last year.

BRS leader Enugala Rakesh Reddy said that while the Congress government speaks of developing Warangal as a ‘second capital’, it is neglecting the region by failing to allocate funds for key institutions.

He questioned the disparity in university funding, noting that Kakatiya University received ₹40 crore while Osmania University was allocated ₹1,000 crore. He also criticised the lack of funds for the Warangal Smart City project and the super speciality hospital, calling it a betrayal of the mandate given to Congress MLAs from the region.