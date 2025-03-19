Budget crushes hopes on 6G promises: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad:Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the state Budget, accusing the Congress government of crushing the people’s hopes on its Six Guarantees. He alleged that the Congress government had surpassed the previous BRS administration in falsehoods, numerical manipulation, rising debts and exploitation, with no correlation between allocations and expenditures.”

Despite failing to spend even the allocated funds, the government continued to announce inflated budget figures to mislead the people, which he called shameful.



In a statement, Sanjay pointed out that while the 2024-25 Budget had an outlay of Rs 2.91 lakh crore, only less than Rs 2 lakh crore was spent. He highlighted that in 2023, the BRS government allocated Rs 17,000 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, but not a single rupee was spent.



Similarly, the Congress government had allocated Rs 7,500 crore for constructing Indiramma houses at a rate of 3,500 houses per constituency, but not a single house was built, he alleged.



"The Budget was completely disconnected from the election manifesto, with the Six Guarantees entirely ignored. Before the elections, Congress leaders had described their manifesto as a sacred document, but after coming to power, they had reduced it to a mere scrap of paper," he averred.



Sanjay criticised the government for boasting about an increase in per capita income while failing to disclose the state’s rising debt burden. Instead of presenting actual debt figures, the government should have revealed how much liability had been imposed on every citizen, including unborn children, he pointed out.



The Union minister claimed there were “poor allocations” for education and healthcare, saying that the government had shown women an empty hand instead of fulfilling the Abhaya Hastham promises. He noted the lack of any mention of filling two lakh jobs, providing a Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance or increasing pensions for senior citizens.



Sanjay accused the government of crushing students' aspirations and making hollow promises to farmers. “The Budget gave the impression that schemes such as Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement and pending bills had been completely abandoned,” he said.



Sanjay alleged that the revenue and expenditure figures indicated that the government’s only strategy was borrowing more and selling assets. “While the previous KCR administration borrowed Rs 67,000 crore annually, the Revanth Reddy government had already raised Rs 1.58 lakh crore in loans within just 15 months. This shows that the Congress government had surpassed its predecessor in accumulating debt, selling state assets, pushing Telangana towards financial crisis and burdening citizens with liabilities while engaging in false propaganda,” he added.