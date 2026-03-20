Telangana Budget: Bhatti Announces Family Life Insurance Scheme

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Friday said the State government was taking steps and providing facilities in such a way that being born in Telangana and living here becomes a blessing. This government ensures security to every family in the State.

If the earning member of a family passes away suddenly, the mental agony suffered by that family is one thing, and the financial disaster they face is another. A single incident can bring that family onto the streets. It is the resolve of the government that no child of Telangana should have to live with such fear and insecurity.

In this budget, the government is launching a great life insurance scheme of an unprecedented nature, in a manner not possible even in any developed country in the world, Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance Minister Portfolio, said.

Irrespective of social divisions, without discrimination between poor, middle class, or rich, the government is newly introducing the “Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme” from June 2 2026, to provide life insurance of Rs.5 lakh to each of the one crore 15 lakh families in the State.