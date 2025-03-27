Budding Actress Held for Ganja Smuggling Across Five States

A 29-year-old actress and social media influencer from Odisha, identified as Sangeeta Sahu alias Geeta, was arrested by the Telangana State Excise Special Task Force (STF) for her alleged involvement in a large-scale ganja smuggling network. She had been evading the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Mangalhat police for the past four years.According to Kamalasan Reddy, Director of Excise STF Enforcement, Sahu lured aspiring actors and influencers into drug trafficking by posing as an actress on social media. She reportedly used her online presence—posting singing and dancing videos—to attract individuals into her illicit operations.Sahu is suspected of having direct ties with ganja cultivators in Odisha and is considered a major supplier of the narcotic. Her network extended across Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other metropolitan cities, with Hyderabad being one of her primary markets. Over the past five years, she allegedly transported bulk quantities of ganja, primarily through railway routes, by offering high commissions to recruited smugglers.Law enforcement sources disclosed that Sahu was wanted in multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She was finally apprehended in Kurtha district, Odisha, and brought to Hyderabad on Wednesday.Following her arrest, Sahu was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The Secunderabad GRP police are expected to seek her custody for further interrogation to uncover more details about her operations and associates.Authorities are also investigating her connections with other marijuana suppliers across various states. Further arrests and crackdowns on the smuggling network are anticipated as part of the ongoing probe.