Buddhavanam To Be Developed As World Peace Centre: Jupally

Nalgonda: Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar would be developed as a World Peace Centre.

He was addressing a programme organised in connection with the third Buddha Dhamma Yatra of Buddhist monks at Buddhavanam. The minister appreciated the monks for undertaking a marathon from Kalaburigi in Karnataka to Nagarjuna Sagar to propagate the teachings of Lord Buddha.

Krishna Rao said Buddhavanam would be developed as a world-class heritage centre and that a Global Buddhist Centre would be established nearby under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He added that the Culture department would organise a campaign titled “Prabhath Bheeri” through artists to promote Buddhist principles. “When we let go of selfishness and greed, many of our problems will begin to resolve themselves,” he said.

Labour minister Gaddam Vivek Venkata Swamy said the teachings of Buddha offered guidance for leading a peaceful life. He said there was scope to develop Buddhavanam further as a major tourism destination.

Buddhavanam special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Nagarjunasagar MLA Kunduru Jai Veer Reddy, Buddhism cultural ambassador Gagan Malik and Buddhist monks from Thailand were present.