BTech Student Sexually Assaulted By Batchmate in Hyderabad

3 March 2026 2:07 PM IST

The collegemate was accused of having a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and threatening to share the private photographs after she expressed her unwillingness to continue their relationship: Police

An engineering student here was allegedly sexually assaulted by her batchmate. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: An engineering student here was allegedly sexually assaulted by her batchmate, police said on Monday.

The collegemate was accused of having a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and threatening to share the private photographs after she expressed her unwillingness to continue their relationship.
A friend of the batchmate also threatened and harassed the victim over the photos, police said. Based on the complaint filed by the woman's mother, a case was registered at Bachupally police station and the batchmate was taken into custody on Monday, police said. Further investigation is on.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
