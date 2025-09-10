BTech Student and Boyfriend Die by Suicide in Hyderabad After Families Oppose Relationship

Hyderabad: Over a 24-hour period, a 20-year-old BTech student and her 28-year-old boyfriend died by suicide, police said on Tuesday. The reason was stated to be opposition to their relation from their family members.

The student, a native of Mancherial, died by suicide in the Ghatkesar police limits after speaking with her boyfriend over the phone in a video call. On hearing of it, her partner died by suicide. They knew each other since childhood, police said.

Over the weekend, the student went to her hometown where she had a tiff with her parents pertaining to her relationship. She later returned to Hyderabad, made a video call to her boyfriend and died by suicide.

Mob Attacks Three Families Over Black Magic Allegations in Bhadadri-Kothagudem

Nalgonda: A group of people attacked three families at Nandipadu of Ashwaraopet mandal in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district on Monday night alleging they were practicing black magic and were responsible for the death of locals in the last two years. The mob also ransacked the houses of the victims. It was learnt that village elders earlier held a meeting and issued a diktat to the three persons to stop practicing black magic. The victims approached the Ashwaraopet police who took members of the group into custody.

Andhra Pradesh Couple Killed in Road Accident in Khammam

Nalgonda: Dhamineni Srinivasa Rao and Rajini Kumar, residents of Athkoor of Kanchikacherla mandal in NTR district of AP, died in Thakkellapdu of Errupalem mandal in Khammam district on Tuesday when their motorcycle was hit by a van was from the opposite direction. The couple was going to their relative’s house at Gampagudem. The accident was the result of the van driver’s negligence, police said.

Excise Constable Accused of Harassing Celebrities with Fake Drug Cases

Hyderabad: An excise constable has been accused of harassing celebrities, personally visiting their houses and threatening them with arrests on fake drugs cases. He has also allegedly demanded money to get rid of the cases. It was alleged that he posed as an inspector and showed the same fake identity on his WhatsApp profile. When contacted, Filmnagar police denied that any complaint was lodged.

Telangana Town Planning Officer Arrested for Taking ₹4 Lakh Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested S. Mani Harika, town planning officer of the Narsingi municipality, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.4 lakh for processing and issuing layout regularisation scheme (LRS) proceedings with regard to an open plot situated in Manchirevula village. Her original bribe demand was for Rs.10 lakh, the ACB said.

The person from whom the bribe demand was made approached the ACb which laid a trap, caught her redhanded and arrested her.