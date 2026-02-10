Bruce Levine to Be Awarded Genome Valley Excellence Award for Cancer Gene Therapies

Hyderabad: Dr Bruce Levine, Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, will be presented BioAsia’s prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award for his contributions to cell and gene therapy, engineered T cells, and cancer immunotherapy during the 2026 BioAsia summit.

According to a statement issued by the organisers of BioAsia, Dr Levine’s research has redefined the frontiers of cell and gene therapy, translating bold scientific ideas into lifesaving clinical realities. His pioneering work has enabled the safe and effective genetic modification of human cells, laying the scientific foundation for a new generation of personalised, living medicines.

Dr Levine has played a pivotal role in advancing engineered T-cell and CAR T-cell therapies, contributing directly to the emergence of the first FDA-approved gene therapies for cancer. These breakthroughs have not only changed treatment paradigms for previously incurable malignancies but have also established new standards for translational biomedical research.

IT minister D Sridhar Babu said Dr Levine’s innovations set new benchmarks in immunotherapy, and Telangana remains committed to recognising such contributions, shaping the future of medicine. Speaking on the announcement, Sanjay Kumar, special chief secretary, industries, said: BioAsia continues to bring together the brightest minds in life sciences, and this award testifies to the global impact of Dr Levine’s research.”

Information on Dr Levine’s website said he was a co-inventor on more than 30 US patents and has published over 200 scientific articles and book chapters. His innovations have also led to the creation of new biotechnology companies, including Tmunity Therapeutics and Capstan Therapeutics, both spinouts from Penn.