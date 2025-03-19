BRSV: Poor Budget for Education

Nalgonda: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), the student wing of the BRS, has sharply criticised the state government's Budget for 2025-26, alleging that the funds allocated for education are grossly inadequate.

At a press meet, state secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna highlighted that the Budget earmarks Rs 23,108 crore for education — only 7.5 per cent of the total Budget of Rs 3,04,965 crore.

He pointed out that the Congress government did not increase the education allocation by even one per cent compared to the previous fiscal year.

Nagarjuna argued that the current allocation appears to be a mere numerical trick, falling short of meeting the actual financial demands for increased mess charges, cosmetic charges, free reimbursements, scholarships, and other student necessities.

He noted that out of the Rs 23,108 crore, Rs 11,600 crore is slated for establishing 58 Young India Integrated Residential Schools, which have recently received administrative sanction.