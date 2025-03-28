BRSPP’s Suresh Reddy Urges Inclusive Approach for Viksit Bharat 2047

BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP) leader K.R. Suresh Reddy on Thursday cautioned the Centre against pursuing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 with "blinkers on", urging inclusive dialogue and equitable policy-making. Speaking during the Rajya Sabha debate on the finance Bill, Reddy supported the vision but stressed the need to listen to states and citizens.

“The finance minister’s speech has set the tone for the Budget Session, with Viksit Bharat as the central theme. While we support this vision, the government must not gallop ahead ignoring the states’ voices,” Suresh Reddy said.Highlighting concerns over fund devolution, he called for a meeting of floor leaders and political party heads to shape the objectives of the upcoming 16th Finance Commission. “Southern states often contribute more and receive less, but we’re not drawing a North-South divide,” he clarified.Suresh Reddy stressed the importance of communal harmony as the foundation for development. He pointed out that key institutions like the National Integration Council (NIC), last convened in 2013, and the National Foundation for Communal Harmony, last active in 2021, need to be revived.He also raised concerns about urban traffic, stating that 70 per cent of GDP comes from cities and traffic-related losses are estimated at ₹2 lakh crore annually. “The National Urban Transport Policy is defunct. The government must act to regulate urban traffic,” he said.Suresh Reddy urged the government to uphold India’s legacy of unity and secularism, calling these values essential for achieving a truly developed India by 2047.