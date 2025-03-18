BRS Youth Leader’s Remand Request Denied

Hyderabad: The Nampally IV Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) rejected the remand request for BRS youth leader Kandula Madhu, who was arrested by Osmania University police on Monday morning for allegedly making remarks and organising a demonstration against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Madhu organised a protest against Revanth Reddy’s controversial ‘mortuary’ remark about BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. On March 12, during a government function at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy, referring to BRS leaders’ statements about KCR’s stature, said, "They are talking about his stature, but the truth is that we have put him on a stretcher and he will soon end up in the mortuary."

Following his demonstration, Madhu was arrested and booked under Sections 352 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). During the court proceedings, the defence counsel argued that Madhu’s arrest was based on false allegations and violated Supreme Court guidelines. After considering these arguments, the court denied his remand.