BRS Women Leaders Welcome KCR’s Decision to Suspend Kavitha

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders, including legislators, on Tuesday defended party president K. Chandrashekar Rao’s decision to suspend K. Kavitha for anti-party activities, saying she had sealed her own fate despite being his daughter.

Even as BRS workers began removing Kavitha’s pictures and posters from party offices, the leadership, wary of possible sympathy she might attract among women, rushed several women leaders to Telangana Bhavan to express support for KCR’s decision.

Former minister Satyavathi Rathod, speaking to reporters alongside other women leaders, said women welcomed the move to sack Kavitha. “Her criticism of the party and its leaders over the past few months damaged the party and hurt workers’ sentiments. KCR, despite her being his daughter, has shown that the party and the people matter most. We welcome the decision taken to prevent further damage and assure workers that things are under control,” she said.

“Not only did she allege corruption by Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, she also said it does not matter if BRS exists. The fact is, it does not matter if Kavitha is in BRS or not,” she added.

Former MLA Gongidi Sunitha, addressing reporters along with former MP Maloth Kavitha, said, “Her comments, especially when KCR is under psychological stress, were just not right. She betrayed the party and fuelled Congress claims of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. Kavitha dug her own hole.”