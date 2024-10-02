BRS women leaders slam Surekha, defamation case on its way, they say

HYDERABAD: Minister Konda Surekha came under fire from women BRS leaders on Wednesday who lashed out at her for comments on their party leader K.T. Rama Rao. The BRS women leaders also threatened to file a defamation case against Surekha for her statements on Rama Rao.



Former minister Satyavathi Rathod said Surekha’s attack was to divert public attention from the government's demolition drive along Musi river, which is being opposed by the people. “Everyone should condemn her comments, and women in the movie industry should unite and condemn Surekha,” she said.

Former BRS MP Maloth Kavitha said Surekha’s comments were shameful. “Just how many times will Nagarjuna and Samantha be dragged in for political ends? Has Surekha forgotten that as a minister she needs to behave responsibly? If she speaks like this again, we will tear her tongue out,” she said.

Former chairperson of Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Tula Uma questioned the silence of the government over Surekha’s charges of being trolled online. “Why has the government not filed any cases,” she asked.

Former minister V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy said when Surekha complained about how she was being trolled, “We condemned that. But today, her comments are of serious nature and it is extremely sad that a minister has chosen to speak in this manner.”