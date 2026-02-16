BRS Wins 3 Municipalities in Patancheru Constituency

Hyderabad: The BRS has won three municipalities in Patancheru Assembly constituency with the support of its party councilors.

Pavani Kumar Goud has been elected as chairperson of Gummadidalla municipality, while Sandhya Goverdhan Reddy as vice-chairperson. BRS councilor Janardhan has been elected as chairman of Jinnaram municipality while Pratap Reddy as vice-chairman.

BRS councilor G Sushma has been elected as chairperson of Gaddapotharam municipality while Mahendar Goud as vice-chairperson.