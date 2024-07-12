BRS will soon merge with Congress, says Congress MLA Danam

Hyderabad: Khairatabad Congress MLA Danam Nagender here on Friday made sensational comments saying that the BRS would merge with Congress soon.



Speaking after distributing cheques to beneficiaries issued under the “Kalyana Lakshmi” and “Shaadi Mubarak” scheme, he said only four MLAs would remain after the BRS was merged with the Congress. Alleging that the BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had made the party into a corporate company, Nagender said the MLAs never used to get an appointment to meet BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) during his tenure as the Chief Minister, he said.

“Even if we get an appointment to meet KCR, we are forced to wait for hours,” he said, adding that there is freedom in Congress and because of that only a majority of BRS MLAs are evincing interest to join Congress.

He said the MLAs were interested to join the Congress as they lost faith in BRS and added that MLAs were treated as insects during BRS regime and this prompted them to join Congress and moreover the BRS lacked values. Stating that the MLAs used to get special development fund during the previous Congress regime in united Andhra Pradesh, he said the elected representatives used to face funds crunch for the development of the constituencies during BRS rule.

Alleging that some Ministers and MLAs earned thousands of crores of rupees during the BRS regime, Nagender said he would reveal those details soon. In the 10-year rule of BRS, the benamis of KTR earned thousands of crores of rupees and he would furnish details with evidence shortly.

To protect the MLAs from joining Congress, the BRS leadership was exhibiting false bravery stating that the party would come to power in six months. Instead of trying to ensure the release of BRS MLC K Kavitha from Tihar jail on bail, the BRS leadership was making unnecessary remarks against the Congress, he added.