BRS Will Return, Villages Will See Better Days, Says KCR

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said villages in Telangana had flourished during BRS rule and those days would return as the party would be back in power after the next Assembly elections.

Interacting with sarpanches and ward members elected unopposed at Erravalli and Narsannapet, that he had adopted, in Gajwel constituency, Rao, who met with them at his Erravalli farm house, said that things do not remain the same at all times, and there will be setbacks. “But we should not be deterred by them. Our government will return again. And better days will once again come to the villages. People should not lose hope, and continue to work for developing their villages drawing inspiration from how things were during the BRS rule,” Rao said.

“All the sarpanches should make plans for their villages, form committees for various tasks and seek inspiration from the likes of Gangadevipalli. If you wait for someone to come and do something, then disappointment may follow,” he said, according to a news release from the BRS.

Among those who called on Rao were Erravalli sarpanch Narannagari Kavitha Rammohan Reddy, and Narsannapet sarpanch Gilaka Balanarasaiah, and former MLC Seri Subhash Reddy.