Revanth Dare: Get CBI to Arrest KCR, Harish

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the BRS would merge with the BJP soon after the Jubilee Hills byelection. The BRS and the BJP have struck a “dark deal” and share a “Fevicol bond.” He said that every vote cast for the BRS would indirectly go to the BJP, as both parties are working hand-in-hand, he said.

Addressing street-corner meetings after conducting roadshows in the constituency in support of Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav for the upcoming bypoll, Revanth Reddy said: “This secret merger was revealed not by me but by Kalvakuntla Kavitha herself, the daughter of (BRS chief) K. Chandrashekar Rao and the sister of (BRS working president) K.T. Rama Rao.”

He said that the Centre’s inaction against Chandrashekar Rao and BRS leader T. Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram scam and the Governor's inaction on Rama Rao on the Formula E race scam was proof of their collusion.

The Chief Minister challenged BJP leader and Union minister G Kishan Reddy to prove otherwise by initiating immediate CBI action on Rs.1-lakh crore Kaleshwaram scam and arresting Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram scam before the November 11 bypoll date.

He demanded that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma grant permission to the ACB to arrest Rama Rao in the Formula E race scam, where, the Chief Minister alleged, the BRS leader siphoned off `50 crore.

The Chief Minister questioned why the CBI had not even registered an FIR on Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao two months after the government handed over the Kaleshwaram case to the CBI.

The judicial commission appointed by the state government and found that Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao resorted to huge irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and the ACB inquiry had detected how Rama Rao looted Rs.50 crore public money under the guise of Formula E race.

Taking a swipe at Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister reminded people that the Union minister had once declared that the BJP would send Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao to jail within 48 hours if the Kaleswaram case was handed over to the CBI. “Now, when the probe has been handed over, why is Kishan Reddy silent? Why are the arrests not made? Why did the CBI not even register an FIR against them?” he asked.

He appealed to Jubilee Hills voters to elect Naveen Yadav with a 30,000-vote majority, and promised to build 4,000 houses for the poor and ensure visible development in the constituency within three years. He accused the BRS of seeking votes in the name of sentiment.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Rama Rao disrespected his own sister over property disputes and questioned how such a person could speak about women’s welfare. He said the BRS failed to give women ministerial representation for five years and should be “taught a lesson.”

Highlighting the Congress government’s welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister said the government had issued 14,197 new ration cards in Jubilee Hills, giving free power to 25,000 households and supplying free fine rice to 20,000 households every month to the poor, and providing free bus travel for women. “Those who could not treat women with dignity in their homes cannot protect women in society,” he said, urging voters to reject both BRS and BJP and support the Congress for real development.