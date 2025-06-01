BRS Will Be History in Telangana: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy declared on Sunday that the BRS would soon vanish from Telangana’s political landscape while celebrating his birthday at his camp office in Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the ongoing feud between BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s son K.T. Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha, and son-in-law T. Harish Rao would ultimately lead to the party’s downfall in the state. He claimed that Rama Rao, frustrated at being out of power, had “lost his mental balance” and was making irrelevant statements. “His comments on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme are the clearest example of this,” he added, suggesting that Rama Rao be admitted to a mental hospital.

Stating that he had hope in the party high command, he exuded confidence that he would get an opportunity in the Cabinet expansion.

Reminding that not a single double bedroom house was provided to the poor in Nalgonda district by earlier BRS government during its 10 year-rule, he reminded that the Congress government has fulfilled its all poll promises in 10 months and sanctioned 3,500 Indiramma houses for each Assembly constituency.