BRS welcomes court order, Suresh Reddy raises issue in RS

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday welcomed the Telangana High Court’s orders to the state government for an immediate halt to all work clearing vegetation in 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land. Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao, reacting to the court’s orders, in a post on X, said, “We welcome the High Court’s decision to stall the tree cutting at Survey No 25, Kanche Gachibowli village until tomorrow. A sigh of relief for the protesting students and professors at HCU.”

Meanwhile, BRS MP and party’s leader in Parliament K.R. Suresh Reddy raised the Kancha Gachibowli issue in the Rajya Sabha and sought immediate protection for the forest and the wildlife in the land under question. He, along with other BRS MPs, also met with Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and urged his intervention to protect the Kancha Gachibowli land.

Elsewhere in Hyderabad, party leader and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar met with Elusin Meru, the state’s Chief Wildlife Warden at Aranya Bhavan and sought action against all those involved in bringing down vegetation and clearing of the Kancha Gachibowli land. Later, he told reporters that “work in Kancha Gachibowli is a clear violation of Section 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act, Section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act, as well as violation of the Water Land and Trees Act and cases must be filed against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and his cabinet colleagues responsible for the destruction of the forest.”